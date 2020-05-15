Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, all from overseas

Staff wearing protective face masks pass their time as they prepare to reopen their shop in a shopping centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Pathum Thani, Thailand May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases on Friday, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.

The new cases were all patients who arrived from Pakistan last week and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 3,025 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in January and earlier in the week reported zero new daily cases for the first time in two months.