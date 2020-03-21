Health News
March 21, 2020 / 4:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases in highest daily jump

1 Min Read

Royal Thai Army soldiers sanitize in the city due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; editing by Jane Wardell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below