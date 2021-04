FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers prepare beds inside a field hospital recently set up to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 965 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after registering record daily rises in the past two days as the country deals with a third wave of infections and a highly contagious variant.

No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 34,575, with deaths remaining at 97.