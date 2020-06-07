Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: A closed restaurant due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen next to the Chao Phraya river with a view of Wat Arun temple, one of the city's top tourist spots, in Bangkok, Thailand March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The new cases had returned from overseas - five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Kuwait and one from India - and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand’s recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand has recorded no new local virus transmissions for 13 days in a row, she said.

(Story corrects last paragraph to say no local transmissions for 13 days, not new deaths)