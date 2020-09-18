Thailand reports first coronavirus death in over 100 days

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month.
The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Arabia working for the Thai labour ministry, had been treated in a Bangkok hospital for two weeks and died on Friday, Somsak Akksilp, head of the Department Medical Services, told Reuters.
Officials will hold a briefing on the case at 0730 GMT.
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies
