Thailand reports five new coronavirus cases, all imported

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases, all of which were found in quarantine, making it 25 days without a confirmed domestic transmission of the virus.
The new cases were Thais returning from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 task force.
Thailand has recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among some 3,146 confirmed cases, of which 3,008 patients have recovered.
