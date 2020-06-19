Thailand reports five new coronavirus cases, all imported

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks use their mobile phones as they hold umbrellas during rainy weather, after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported five new coronavirus cases, all of which were found in quarantine, making it 25 days without a confirmed domestic transmission of the virus.

The new cases were Thais returning from Saudi Arabia, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 task force.

Thailand has recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among some 3,146 confirmed cases, of which 3,008 patients have recovered.