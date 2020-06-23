Thailand reports five new coronavirus cases, all imported

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday reported five new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 29 days without local transmission, a senior official said.The five new cases were Thai nationals returning from Egypt and Qatar, who were in quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.Thailand has recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19, with 3,156 infections. Up to now, 3,023 patients have recovered.
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies