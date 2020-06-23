Health News
June 23, 2020 / 4:47 AM / in an hour

Thailand reports five new coronavirus cases, all imported

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective masks are seen inside a bus, after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday reported five new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 29 days without local transmission, a senior official said.The five new cases were Thai nationals returning from Egypt and Qatar, who were in quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.Thailand has recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19, with 3,156 infections. Up to now, 3,023 patients have recovered.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Ed Davies

