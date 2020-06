Thailand reports four imported coronavirus cases; no local transmission in 32 days

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks use their mobile phones as they hold umbrellas during rainy weather, after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday confirmed four new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported from abroad, marking 32 days without community transmission.

The four new cases were found in quarantine among Thais returning from Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, said a spokesman for government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand, among 3,162 infections, of which 3,040 patients have recovered.