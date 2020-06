FILE PHOTO: An ICU nurse wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) takes care of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total number of confirmed infections to 3,129, of which 58 were fatalities.

The four new cases were Thai nationals returning from India who were in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.

There have been 2,987 patients who have recovered.