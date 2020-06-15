Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

People play rugby at the beach in Hua Hin, after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Thailand, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, maintaining the total of 3,135 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities.

It is the second time in five days that no cases were reported and marked 21 days without a local transmission. There are 2,987 patients who have recovered.

All recent cases have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 task force.