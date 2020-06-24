Thailand reports one new coronavirus case imported from abroad

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask stands next to a board showing the progress of developing an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a news conference at the National Primate Research Center of Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi province, Thailand, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus case detected in someone returning from abroad, marking 30 days without local transmission, a senior official said.

The new case was a Thai national returning from the Philippines and was in quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,157 infections, of which 3,026 patients have recovered.