FILE PHOTO: A cashier woman wears a face shield behind plastic protection as she works in a supermarket amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak after the Thai government eased isolation measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 29 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus infection and no new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 3,084 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new case is a 26-year-old Thai man who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s coronavirus task force.

There are 2,968 patients who have recovered.