Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: An artist wearing a protective face shield performs at the Erawan Shrine, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks and barbershops during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths, the lowest number of new infections since March 9.

The new case is a 45-year-old Thai man from the southern province of Narathiwat, authorities said.

The number of new cases have been declining in the last two weeks with the exception of a cluster at an immigration detention centre in southern Thailand that has seen 60 new cases in that period, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since Thailand’s outbreak began in January, the country has seen a total of 2,988 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths. Taweesin said 2,747 patients have recovered, while 187 are still being treated in hospitals.