Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face-shield and a mask is pictured in Icon Siam shopping center as shopping centres reopen nation wide during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.

There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen travelling from Bahrain, was a detected during quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

There have been 56 deaths overall from coronavirus in Thailand and 2,888 patients have recovered.