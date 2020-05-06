World News
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, one new death

FILE PHOTO: A Nok Air, airline staff wearing protective face shield and face mask works as resumed local flights at Don Mueang Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus case and one new death, a senior health official said.

The death was of a 69-year-old Australian male who was a hotel manager in the southern province of Phang-nga, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The new case of infection by the coronavirus was of a 27-year-old female patient who had returned from Russia, he said.

Thailand has reported a total of 2,989 cases and 55 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

There are 173 patients being treated at hospital and a total 2,761 patients have recovered.

