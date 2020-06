FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask and dressed in traditional costume visits Wat Chaiwatthanaram after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city of Ayutthaya Historical Park, Thailand, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand confirmed one new coronavirus case and one additional death on Tuesday, a health ministry spokesman said.

The new numbers brought the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,083, of which 58 were fatalities, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 task force.

There are 2,966 patients who have recovered.