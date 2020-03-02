Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, total at 43 - health official

FILE PHOTO: Commuters wearing protective masks ride the skytrain in Bangkok, Thailand, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 43 since January, a senior health official said on Monday.

The new case is a 22-year-old Thai woman who works with another Thai patient, a Thai driver for foreign tourists, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, the permanent secretary of the health ministry, said in a news conference.

So far 31 coronavirus patients have recovered and returned home and 11 are still being treated in hospitals.

Thailand recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday.