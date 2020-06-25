Thailand reports one new coronavirus infection imported from abroad, no deaths

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An airport staff member wears a protective mask due to the coronavirus outbreak as she sanitises rows of luggage carts at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday reported one new coronavirus case detected in a Thai national returning from abroad, taking the country to 31 days without a local transmission.

The new case was undergoing mandatory quarantine after returning from Egypt, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand since it was first detected in January, among 3,158 infections, of which 3,038 patients have recovered. Thailand will reopen schools and plans to allow some foreigners into the country from next week.