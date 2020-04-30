Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: A man, wearing a protective mask, works at a market during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday reported seven new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, taking its tally to 2,954 cases while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for four consecutive days.

Nearly 91% of patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 213 still in the hospital, according to Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.