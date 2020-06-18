Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks at the BTS train after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok , Thailand, June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday reported six new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,141 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities.

The new cases were quarantined Thais returning from Saudi Arabia and India, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand has eased many of its restrictions and has recorded no new local transmissions for 24 days in a row, while 2,997 patients have recovered.