Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, as some restrictions ease

FILE PHOTO: People in protective masks, who are affected by the government's measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk in line for free meals distributed by volunteers at a school in Bangkok, Thailand, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, as the country started lifting restrictions on some businesses and aspects of life.

The new infections marked the lowest number since early March, just before the country started reporting clusters and tolls started rising.

Thailand has seen a total of 2,969 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for a week. The government has allowed some businesses and public parks to reopen on Sunday, as well as resumed alcohol sales.