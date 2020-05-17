World News
May 17, 2020 / 4:58 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People queue up to have their temperature taken before entering the Ratchada Railway Night Market, which is reopening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported three additional cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total cases to 3,028 as the country relaxes local restrictions and re-opens malls and department stores.

The three new cases, detected in state quarantine, were students returning from overseas, one from Pakistan and two from Egypt, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said on Sunday.

Thailand has reported a total of 56 deaths and 116 patients were still being treated.

2,856 patients have recovered.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below