Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE PHOTO: Passengers embark from a train at a station, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Saturday reported three new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new cases are two Thai nationals recently returned from overseas and under quarantine and a 49-year-old Italian man living in Phuket, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s coronavirus task force.

There are 2,916 patients who have recovered and returned home since the outbreak started, Panprapa said.