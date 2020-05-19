World News
May 19, 2020 / 4:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

Passengers embark from a train at a station, after the Thai government eased isolation measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths, bringing its total to 3,033 infections, a senior official said.

The two new cases were in the south in a province bordering Malaysia, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said at a daily briefing.

There have been 56 deaths since the outbreak began in January and 2,857 patients have recovered.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty

