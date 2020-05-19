Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths, bringing its total to 3,033 infections, a senior official said.
The two new cases were in the south in a province bordering Malaysia, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said at a daily briefing.
There have been 56 deaths since the outbreak began in January and 2,857 patients have recovered.
Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty