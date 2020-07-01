Thailand reports two new imported coronavirus cases in quarantine

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask bikes past a temple at the Ancient City park in Samut Prakan after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Thailand June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases, both of which were imported from abroad, marking 37 successive days without domestic transmission.

The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Kuwait and were found in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 task force.

The coronavirus has infected 3,173 people in Thailand, of which 3,059 patients have recovered. There have been 58 deaths so far, but none for almost one month.