Tiffany & Co to temporarily shut several stores, cuts hours at others

FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co logo is seen outside the store on 5th Ave in New York, New York, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) said on Tuesday it would temporarily close several stores, including its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York, and reduce working hours at other outlets, in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, L Brands Inc (LB.N), Ralph Lauren (RL.N) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N) announced temporary store closures, joining a spate of retailers, including Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N), which have made similar announcements in recent days.

There are now more coronavirus cases and deaths outside mainland China, the initial epicenter of the outbreak, than inside, with more than 182,000 cases worldwide and over 7,100 deaths.

The tally of confirmed cases in the U.S. has multiplied in recent weeks, now surpassing 4,300, with more than 80 deaths.

In November, French luxury goods maker LVMH (LVMH.PA) agreed to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion, a deal that could help boost the U.S. jeweler’s business.

Tiffany is expected to report quarterly earnings on Friday.