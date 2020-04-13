Tokyo governor: Decrease in commuters falls short of target needed to control coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike speaks at a news conference on Tokyo?s response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - The number of commuters in Tokyo has fallen since the city announced a state of emergency last week, but the decrease is short of the target needed to control the spread of the coronavirus, the city’s governor said on Monday.

Speaking at a livestreamed address, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the number of commuters on one of Tokyo’s busiest subway lines had decreased by 38% since the emergency was declared, less than the government’s target for an 80% reduction in person-to-person contact.

She also confirmed that the number of coronavirus infections in the city increased by 91 on Monday, a decrease from 166 on Sunday.