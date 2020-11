FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are seen at a station after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital following the disease outbreak in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily 570 cases, topping the previous high of 539, the Tokyo metropolitan government said on Friday.

It comes with a record 9,792 tests conducted, Tokyo said.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has called the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital “tough” and asked some businesses to shorten their hours again.