FILE PHOTO: Olympics - Olympic Flame - Panathenaic Stadium, Athens, Greece - March 14, 2020 The Japanese national flag waves next to an altar with the Olympic flame of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, following the cancellation of the torch relay as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games flame handover in Athens next week will be done behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Greek Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

Greece on Friday canceled the remainder of the domestic Olympic torch relay through the country to avoid attracting crowds a day after the Tokyo Games flame was lit in ancient Olympia.