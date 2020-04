FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) on Wednesday said it will temporarily close factories and offices in Japan from May 6 to May 15, allowing as many as 76,000 to stay at home as the coronavirus spreads, Kyodo newswire reported.