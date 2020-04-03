April 3, 2020 / 12:06 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Toyota's China sales fell 15.9% year-on-year to 101,800 units in March

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota (7203.T) said on Friday its March sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market, fell 15.9% compared with a year earlier to 101,800 units.

Separately, Honda (7267.T) said on Friday its China sales dropped 50.8% year-on-year to 60,441 units last month.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has killed more than 3,300 people in China, caused China’s overall auto sales to drop 79% in February.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Alex Richardson

