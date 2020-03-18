Toyota Motor shutting North American plants for two days next week

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it will close its North American plants on Monday and Tuesday of next week and will reopen on Wednesday amid the expected coronavirus sales decline.

The largest Japanese automaker said the March 23-24 closure “is being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, and due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Toyota said its service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate. Many automakers on Wednesday announced temporary shutdowns of varying lengths.

All plants will get a thorough cleaning, Toyota said.