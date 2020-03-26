Factbox: Trade restrictions on food exports due to coronavirus pandemic

FILE PHOTO: A view shows ears of wheat in a field owned by the "Siberia" farming company during sunset outside the village of Ogur in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Here is a list of countries that have applied trade restrictions on food or agricultural products due to the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

RUSSIA

Suspended exports of processed grains such as ready-to-eat buckwheat, rice or oat flakes from March 20 for 10 days following a rise in domestic demand as Russians, worried by the coronavirus epidemic, stockpiled staples.

KAZAKHSTAN

Suspended exports of wheat flour, buckwheat, sugar, sunflower oil and some vegetables until at least April 15 to ensure a steady supply, the government said.

VIETNAM

Temporarily suspended rice export contracts until March 28 as it checks whether it has sufficient domestic supplies to cope during the coronavirus outbreak, the government said.

UKRAINE

Ukraine, a major global exporter of grain and vegetable oils, does not plan to restrict food exports, the deputy economy minister in charge of agriculture said on Thursday. Ukraine’s president last week food exports should be restricted according to a list drawn up by the government.