Health News
August 25, 2020 / 5:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Translate Bio, Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces immune response in animal studies

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - Translate Bio Inc said on Tuesday that an experimental coronavirus vaccine it developed with French drugmaker Sanofi SA induced immune response in early-stage non-human primate studies.

In a regulatory filing www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1693415/000119312520229383/d904716d8k.htm, the company cited Sanofi's presentation slides showing that the vaccine candidate induced neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses in animal studies.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

