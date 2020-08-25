Translate Bio, Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces immune response in animal studies

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

(Reuters) - Translate Bio Inc said on Tuesday that an experimental coronavirus vaccine it developed with French drugmaker Sanofi SA induced immune response in early-stage non-human primate studies.

In a regulatory filing www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1693415/000119312520229383/d904716d8k.htm, the company cited Sanofi's presentation slides showing that the vaccine candidate induced neutralizing antibodies and T-cell responses in animal studies.