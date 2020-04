FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand at the booth of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton Group, former Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, in Hanover, Germany September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Traton (8TRA.DE) commercial truck unit has seen cancellations of orders due to the coronavirus outbreak but these are manageable, its chief told a German magazine in an article published on Friday.

WirtschaftsWoche also quoted Andreas Renschler as saying that he could not rule out significant job cuts.