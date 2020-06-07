Shanghai Junshi Biosciences begins human test for experimental coronavirus antibody drug - local paper

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has started an early-stage study to test its potential antibody treatment against coronavirus in healthy people, official paper Liberation Daily said on its online channel on Sunday. bit.ly/3eZhSWM

The experimental drug, JS016, is expected to begin human study in the United States in the second quarter of this year, through collaboration with Eli Lilly and Co, with which Junshi announced a partnership last month.