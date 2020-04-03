Triathlon - World body extends suspension of all events to June 30

(Reuters) - World Triathlon has extended the suspension of all its events, including the World Triathlon Series, to June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the body’s executive board said on Friday.

All activities had been previously suspended until April 30 due to the flu-like virus which has killed more than 53,000 people according to a Reuters tally. [nL4N2B709Z]

Events affected include the World Triathlon Series in Yokohama that was scheduled to be held next month, three African cups, three American events, four Asian cups, eight events in Europe and one in Oceania.

“The suspension of all activities doesn’t mean that we stop working,” World Triathlon president Marisol Casado said in a statement.

“We’re meeting with athletes, coaches, national federations, continental confederations, the IOC, the IPC, the organisers and our committees involved in these activities to work on alternative dates and possibilities.”

The body is also working with the International Olympic Committee to discuss new dates and events for resuming Olympic and Paralympic rankings after the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed to 2021.