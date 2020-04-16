Russia to spell out stance on U.N. truce plea in coming days: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Police officers walk along the Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower in the background, after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown ordering residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Moscow, Russia March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandra Anikeeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will spell out its stance on the United Nations’ call for a global truce, so the world can focus on the coronavirus epidemic, in the coming days after consultations are completed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he has secured the agreement of three of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, to back the call and hopes Russia, which is also a member, will support it.