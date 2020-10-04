UK PM Johnson, who had COVID, says sure Trump will be fine

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was sure U.S. President Donald Trump, who has COVID-19, would be fine and was receiving the best possible care.

“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He’s got the best possible care... He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors’ advice, he’s got superb medical advice,” Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was hospitalised for a week, including three nights in intensive care. He said he was fully recovered and was not suffering from so-called “long COVID” symptoms.

(This story corrects second paragraph to say Johnson gave interview, not Trump)