Health News
May 18, 2020 / 7:17 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccines

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with restaurant executives and industry leaders during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic meeting in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that some big announcements have been made and are coming on therapeutics and vaccines for dealing with the coronavirus.

“This was a very big day therapeutically cure-wise and vaccine-wise. Tremendous progress has been made. Some big announcements are coming and have just come out and the market’s up almost 1,000 points,” Trump told a round-table meeting with restaurant executives and industry leaders at the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Tim Ahmann, Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below