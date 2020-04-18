Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face unspecified consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences,” Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.

Trump and senior aides have sharply criticized China for a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out in its Wuhan province.

Trump on Saturday also continued casting doubt on China’s death toll, which was revised up on Friday.