Trump says looking forward to scheduled debate with Biden on Oct. 15

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House after returning from hospitalization at the Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020, in this still image from video posted on Trump's Twitter page. @realDonaldTrump/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is looking forward to a scheduled debate with Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden next week and said he is feeling great following his first night back in the White House after being in the hospital for COVID-19.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” Trump said on Twitter.