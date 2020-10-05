Trump leaves hospital to return to White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 to return to the White House.

Wearing a mask, Trump walked from a hospital building to a limousine that took him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight to the White House.

He replied to a shouted question by a reporter about how many people are infected at the White House by saying: “Thank you very much.”