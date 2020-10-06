Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
2020 U.S. Elections

Trump doing 'extremely well,' no COVID-19 symptoms: White House physician says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A White House staff member holds the door for U.S. President Donald Trump as he exits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a fourth day of treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to return to the White House in Washington from the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is doing “extremely well” and reporting no symptoms of COVID-19, a day after returning to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease, his doctor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sean Conley, a Navy commander, said a team of physicians met with the president on Tuesday morning.

“He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%,” he said in a statement released by the White House. “Overall he continues to do extremely well.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

