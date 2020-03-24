Business News
March 23, 2020 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says won't allow long-lasting damage to economy from virus

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week.

“America will again and soon be open for business,” Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: “We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem.”

Reporting By Jeff Mason, Alexandra Alper, Steve Holland, Lisa Lambert, Makini Brice and Sarah Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
