Trump sees U.S. schools re-opening for a short period

U.S. President Donald Trump leads a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he foresees schools soon welcoming students back as U.S. states begin to thaw the freeze they put on daily life in hopes of slowing the global coronavirus pandemic, even though there are only a few weeks left of classes in most schools’ terms.

“I think you’ll see a lot of schools open up, even if it’s for a very short time,” Trump said in a Rose Garden news conference, where he also said “young people seem to do very well” in terms of “what this vicious virus goes after.”