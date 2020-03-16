Trump press secretary Grisham works from home after brush with coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media as he departs for travel to Georgia from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Stephanie Grisham, communications adviser to both U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, said on Monday she is working from home after a close brush with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grisham said she was staying at home for a number of days out of an abundance of caution after having had contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, who later tested positive for the virus.

Bolsonaro and his delegation had dinner with Trump and his team at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7. Trump was photographed standing next to the Bolsonaro press aide. A coronavirus test on Trump on Friday night was negative.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” Grisham said.