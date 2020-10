FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S. September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband tested negative on Friday for the novel coronavirus and are continuing with their planned travel, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Harris was headed to Las Vegas for campaign events.