Harvard to pay back coronavirus stimulus money, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question from a reporter during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Harvard University plans to repay the federal government money it received as part of a stimulus package to help small businesses struggling with coronavirus lockdowns, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the funding for the university drew fire.

Speaking at a daily briefing at the White House, Trump also said 20 states were moving ahead quickly to reopen following the lockdown.

